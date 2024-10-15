Northern lights more than a light show for Indigenous peoples

The early fall season has been an entertaining time for northern lights viewing. Aurora Borealis, as it is also known, is a night sky phenomenon which can happen throughout the year.

For Indigenous peoples, there are many stories about the northern lights going back generations.

Joseph Naytowhow is a Nehiyaw storyteller, he said a common Indigenous belief of the northern lights is they are past ancestors moving in the sky, which they should be honoured.

Nehiyaw storyteller Joseph Naytowhow. (Mick Favel/CTV News)

“The ancestral connection, they are a part of that. What we understand as nîmihitocik, the ones who dance,” said Naytowhow.

He added that there are ceremonial actions and behaviours done during the northern lights which have been passed down through time.

The northern lights have been a common sight online, creating debate within Indigenous circles over whether it is appropriate to take pictures of the light displays.

Brenda Dubois is a Matriarch from Muscowpetung First Nations. She says the Indigenous community is forever evolving with technology and the times.

Brenda Dubois, Matriarch from Muscowpetung First Nation. (Mick Favel/CTV News)

“We have diversity in our community. We have diversity of thought,” she said.

“Appreciate it. Explain it to people and help them understand sometimes you have to be there to enjoy it.”

Naytowhow said he doesn’t see any major issues sharing pictures of the northern lights online, as long as it is done respectfully.

“I think the image has been used several times in visual art. Some people just get bothered that there is too much of it [online], or too blatantly with little explanation,” he said.

Dubois said she hopes people stop debating and get out to the country to see the northern lights in all their glory.

“Why not just enjoy it?” she asked. “Walk your own way. Enjoy it with your eyes only. You wanna take pictures? You want to judge people? I quit doing that.”