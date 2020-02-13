REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed two offensive linemen, Lanard Bonner and Devon Johnson.

Bonner comes to the Riders after signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent last April. He also spent three years at Arkansas State.

Johnson spent time on the Riders' practice roster last year. Before joining the Riders, he spent the spring with the Falcons. He played four collegiate seasons at Ferris State University.