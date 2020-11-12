REGINA -- Only 21.26 per cent of eligible voters in Regina cast their ballots during the civic election earlier this week.

The official results, released on Thursday, show 41,527 people voted of the estimated 195,000 eligible voters in the city.

Despite the low turnout, the city said online engagement doubled when compared to the 2016 election.

The city re-designed the Regina.ca website and hosted a new live-results webpage that received more than 12,000 unique users on election night.

There were more than 500 elections workers this year. The city said crews also worked hard to clear snow and allow people to get to the polls, despite the winter conditions.

Here are the results:

MAYOR

Sandra Masters

CITY COUNCIL

Ward 1 – Cheryl Stadnichuk

Ward 2 – Bob Hawkins

Ward 3 – Andrew Stevens

Ward 4 – Lori Bresciani

Ward 5 – John Findura

Ward 6 – Daniel LeBlanc

Ward 7 – Terina Shaw

Ward 8 – Shanon Zachidniak

Ward 9 – Jason Mancinelli

Ward 10 – Landon Mohl

REGINA PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEES

Subdivision 1 – Ted Jaleta

Subdivision 2 – Elizabeth Strom

Subdivision 3 – Adam Hicks

Subdivision 4 – Cindy Anderson

Subdivision 5 – Sarah Cummings Truszkowski

Subdivision 6 – Tara Molson

Subdivision 7 – Lacey Weekes

REGINA SEPARATE SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEES