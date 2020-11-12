Advertisement
Official results released for Regina election, voter turnout was 21.3%
REGINA -- Only 21.26 per cent of eligible voters in Regina cast their ballots during the civic election earlier this week.
The official results, released on Thursday, show 41,527 people voted of the estimated 195,000 eligible voters in the city.
Despite the low turnout, the city said online engagement doubled when compared to the 2016 election.
The city re-designed the Regina.ca website and hosted a new live-results webpage that received more than 12,000 unique users on election night.
There were more than 500 elections workers this year. The city said crews also worked hard to clear snow and allow people to get to the polls, despite the winter conditions.
Here are the results:
MAYOR
- Sandra Masters
CITY COUNCIL
- Ward 1 – Cheryl Stadnichuk
- Ward 2 – Bob Hawkins
- Ward 3 – Andrew Stevens
- Ward 4 – Lori Bresciani
- Ward 5 – John Findura
- Ward 6 – Daniel LeBlanc
- Ward 7 – Terina Shaw
- Ward 8 – Shanon Zachidniak
- Ward 9 – Jason Mancinelli
- Ward 10 – Landon Mohl
REGINA PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEES
- Subdivision 1 – Ted Jaleta
- Subdivision 2 – Elizabeth Strom
- Subdivision 3 – Adam Hicks
- Subdivision 4 – Cindy Anderson
- Subdivision 5 – Sarah Cummings Truszkowski
- Subdivision 6 – Tara Molson
- Subdivision 7 – Lacey Weekes
REGINA SEPARATE SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEES
- Rob Bresciani
- Juliet Bushi
- Vicky Bonnell
- Ryan Bast
- Shauna Weninger
- Darren Wilcox
- Robert Kowalchuk