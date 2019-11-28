REGINA -- A man is dead after a serious vehicle collision on Highway 21, 15 kilometres from Eatonia.

At around 6 p.m. Thursday evening, Leader RCMP responded to a collision involving a semi and a car.

A 34-year-old man was trapped and unresponsive in his vehicle. CPR was performed and the man was extracted from the car and taken to hospital where he passed away.

Both lanes of traffic re-opened around 4:30 a.m.

Weather is considered to be a factor.