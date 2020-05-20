REGINA -- A person has died after a single motorcycle crash in south Regina on Tuesday night.

Police say the incident happened at 23rd Ave. and Wascana Parkway and was reported around 8:45 p.m.

Traffic in the area is restricted and drivers are being asked to take an alternate route.

Police are trying to locate the next of kin as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).