WEYBURN -- A man is dead and another is injured after a semi-truck and a pick-up truck collided near Weyburn on Sunday morning.

RCMP was on the scene around two km south east of Weyburn on Highway 39 around 6 a.m., after the trucks collided head on-in the southbound lane.

The 19-year-old driver of the pick-up was declared dead on scene. The 34-year-old driver of the semi was taken to hospital in Regina with undetermined injuries.

Weyburn RCMP and an RCMP Traffic Reconstructionst are continuing to investigate the crash.

Highway 39 is reopened to traffic.