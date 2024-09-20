REGINA
Regina

    • One injured after 3 vehicle collision in east Regina

    A view of the scene is pictured from the CTV News Skycam. A view of the scene is pictured from the CTV News Skycam.
    Regina police, fire and EMS were called to a three vehicle collision in the east end of the city shortly before 9 a.m. Friday morning.

    Crews responded to the scene along Highway 1 near the intersection with Tower Road outside the CTV News building.

    Three pickup trucks appeared to be involved and firefighters could be seen speaking with a group of people outside the vehicles along the roadway.

    Regina police said one person was treated by EMS for minor injuries and it was unclear if they were taken to hospital or not. 

    Traffic delays in the area appeared to be minimal. 

     

