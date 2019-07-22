One injured in Monday morning apartment shooting
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 10:24AM CST
Last Updated Monday, July 22, 2019 10:43AM CST
A person was injured after a firearm was shot into a suite door at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of 14 Ave. early on Monday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to the building around 4:40 a.m. and found a door with damage consistent with a firearm shot.
The person in the apartment was sustained minor injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.