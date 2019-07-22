

CTV Regina





A person was injured after a firearm was shot into a suite door at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of 14 Ave. early on Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the building around 4:40 a.m. and found a door with damage consistent with a firearm shot.

The person in the apartment was sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.