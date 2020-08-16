REGINA -- The government says one more person in Saskatchewan has died because of COVID-19, and that there are an additional 15 news cases.

The province said on Sunday the person who died lived in the north-central zone and was in the 80 to 89 age range. This is the province's 22nd death.

Of the 15 new cases, one is in the north west, one in the central west, three in the central east, five in the south west and five in the south central zones, according to a news release.

There are no new cases in the Regina and Saskatoon areas.

There are 193 active cases in Saskatchewan, according to the province. There has been a total of 1,580 cases and 1,365 recoveries.

One case was removed from Saskatchewan’s total because the person lives outside the province.

Eight people are in hospital. Four people are receiving inpatient care: two in the south west, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina. Four people are in intensive care, with all of them being in Saskatoon.

Twelve of the 15 new cases and 127 of the 193 active cases are in communal living settings.

The number of active cases are as follows:

Zero far north central.

Zero far north east.

Zero far north west.

23 north west.

One north central.

Zero north east.

24 Saskatoon area.

39 Regina area.

Nine central west.

Six central west.

55 south west.

36 south central.

Zero south east.

Of the 1,580 cases in the province:

222 cases are travel related

809 are community contacts (including mass gatherings)

465 have no known exposures

84 are under investigation by local public health

To date, 122,245 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. The province conducted 1,759 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.