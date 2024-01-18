REGINA
Regina

    • One person rescued, taken to hospital from Regina apartment fire

    One person was taken to hospital after being rescued from an apartment fire on Wednesday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the building on Centennial Street before 5 p.m., according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Regina Fire.

    No other injuries were reported.

    The blaze was brought under control Wednesday evening, Regina Fire said.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

