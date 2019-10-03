REGINA -- A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after his motorcycle and bus collided on Albert Street on Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 8:25 a.m. at the intersection of Albert Street and 12th Avenue.

According to police, the bus was travelling southbound on Albert Street and was turning left onto 12th Avenue when the collision occurred.

Albert Street was closed between 11th Avenue and Victoria Avenue while police investigated on Thursday morning.

Police say anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.