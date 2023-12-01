REGINA
Regina

    • One taken to hospital following early morning Regina house fire

    (Regina Fire) (Regina Fire)

    One person was taken to hospital for what Regina Fire said was minor burn injuries following an early morning house fire on Friday.

    According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Regina Fire was called to a home on the 2200 block of McDonald Street just before 6:30 Friday morning.

    Regina Fire said it had the blaze under control within 10 minutes once firefighters entered the home.

    The fire is currently under investigation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News