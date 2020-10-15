Regina Police is launching a death investigation after a one-year-old girl died in hospital following an alleged assault.

An investigation began on Oct. 7 when police were dispatched to hospital on a report from EMS that a critically injured child was being taken to hospital with injuries believed to be caused by physical abuse.

Police said the girl died in hospital on Oct. 9.

Although the investigation is ongoing police said there was sufficient evidence to charge Bailey Carter Lance Peepeetch, 20, with aggravated assault last week.

The death of the girl has not changed the charge.

Police say Peepeetch lives at the same residence as the victim but is not related.

The Regina Police Service Major Crimes unit is working with the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and the Crown to determine appropriate steps in the case.