REGINA -- A Regina man has been charged with aggravated assault after endangering a one-year-old girl’s life as the result of an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre.

The investigation began on Wednesday evening when police were dispatched to hospital on a report from EMS that a critically injured child was being taken to hospital with injuries believed to be caused by physical abuse.

Once at hospital, the child received medical treatment police say is ongoing as of Friday.

The RCJC, an integrated unit of police investigators, child protection workers, child abuse physicians and the Crown Prosecutor’s Office was then called in to assist in the investigation.

Although the investigation is ongoing police said there was sufficient evidence to charge Bailey Carter Lance Peepeetch, 20, with aggravated assault.

Police say Peepeetch lives at the same residence as the victim but is not related.

Peepeetch made his first court appearance on the charge Thursday.