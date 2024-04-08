REGINA
Regina

    • Online fundraiser for family of late Regina firefighter quickly surpasses goal

    An online fundraising effort for the family of a 38-year-old Regina firefighter who passed away earlier in April has quickly surpassed its goal.

    As of Monday morning, more than $35,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for the family of Matthew Lubiniecki, who passed away suddenly on April 3, according to the page.

    The page's goal was set at $25,000. 

    Lubiniecki leaves behind a spouse and two daughters, the page says.

    Regina Fire shared news of Lubiniecki’s passing on its X page (formerly Twitter) Monday morning.

    “Matt was a very valuable member of our fire family for 13 years and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Matt’s family and all department members during this time,” the post reads.

    The GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lubiniecki’s family with financial assistance as they move forward without him, the page says.

    So far single donations as high as $2,000 have helped add to the total raised.

