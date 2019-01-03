

Operation Red Nose provided Saskatchewan residents with more than 1,200 safe rides home over the holidays this year.

The organization says it had 724 volunteers, and drove 1,262 people home safely.

The campaign ran between Nov. 30 and Dec. 31. It was the 10th year the service has operated in t4eh province.

Operation Red Nose runs in Regina, Saskatoon, the Battlefords, Prince Albert and Yorkton.

Any donations collected during the campaign were donated to local youth and amateur sport initiatives.