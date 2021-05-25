REGINA -- Restrictions around outdoor sports will ease on May 30, as part of the first step in the province’s Reopening Roadmap.

Adjustments were made to quicken the return of outdoor sports as a result of a lowered risk of transmission in an outdoor setting. Restrictions around indoor sports are set to change in Step Two, which is when outdoor sports were originally going to return.

"Saskatchewan people have reduced the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated," Premier Scott Moe said. "So, the next time you drive by a field of happy kids playing softball or football or soccer, please know that you made that possible.”

League games may resume but tournaments are still not permitted. Tournaments will be revisited in Step Two.

Teams competing in regional interprovincial leagues are required to contact the Business Response Team before beginning play. Interprovincial travel is not permitted.

Shaking hands and high-fiving is not permitted.

Contact information of the coaches, officials and players should be recorded by the home team to assist with contact tracing.

More details about outdoor sports can be found on the province’s website.

DATES SET FOR REOPENING STEPS 1 & 2

Step One of Saskatchewan’s Reopening roadmap is set for Sunday, May 30.

Step One will see the reopening of restaurants and bars with a maximum of six people to a table. The limit for indoor and outdoor private gatherings will be set at a maximum of 10 people, 30 people for public indoor gatherings and 150 people for public outdoor gatherings.

Current restrictions will remain in place for conference and banquet halls, casinos, bingo halls, movie theatres, art galleries and libraries.

The current province-wide mask mandate will remain in place.

Step Two of the Reopening Roadmap will begin June 20.

Step Two will see capacity thresholds lifted in retail spaces. Restaurants and bars will not have a maximum capacity for tables.

The limit for private indoor gatherings will be a maximum of 15 people. The limit for public gatherings will be 150, both indoor and outdoor.

Restrictions will ease for conference and banquet halls, casinos, bingo halls, movie theatres, art galleries and libraries.

The current province-wide mask mandate will remain in place.