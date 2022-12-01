Overdose outreach team project piloted in Regina and Saskatoon

A new pilot project to connect people who have recently experienced overdoses with programs and services was launched in Regina on Thursday.

The pilot project will consist of overdose outreach teams to help people reduce their risk of overdose and other drug-related harms.

The overdose outreach teams will consist of two people: a mental health and addictions counsellor from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and a paramedic from the fire department.

Regina Fire and Protective Services Chief Layne Jackson said the program will follow up and attempt to prevent second overdoses.

“Our crews will respond to the same individual several times throughout the course of months or years. So this is about trying to stop that, and prevent that, and get the aftercare that’s needed,” he said.

The overdose outreach teams are being piloted in both Regina and Saskatoon.

Anyone experiencing a drug overdose can be referred to the outreach team by family, police, or EMS, but participation is voluntary.

Last year, the Regina Fire Department responded to 2,000 medical calls for service, with 1,200 of those calls involving drug overdoses.

The Drug Task Force, which includes representatives from government ministries, chief medical health officer, provincial organizations, SHA, and the Saskatoon Tribal Council, is providing $250,000 towards the pilot project.

The pilot project will run until mid-May.

-With files from CTV Regina's Gareth Dillistone