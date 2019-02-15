The Oxford House Society of Regina announced the opening of two homes on Friday to help those battling drug and alcohol addictions.

The homes will house a total of 10 people, five people in each house.

The Government of Canada and the Saskatchewan government jointly gave $470,000 towards the two homes under the Canada-Saskatchewan Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

Oxford House Society of Regina is a non-profit organization that provides housing and support for those coming out of addiction treatment programs.

“Those with mental health, those with addictions issues, those with low income issues, we need to do the best job we can to help these people out,” Legislative Secretary to the Ministry of Social Services Greg Lawrence said.

The funds went towards the purchasing and renovating existing houses in the city.

“I can’t stress enough that the support aspect of it is just as important as the housing aspect of things,” Executive Director of Oxford House Blair Pope said.

“Everyone wants to feel safe and secure and that lends itself to not only one’s physical security and safety but also to one’s mental security and safety.”

Oxford House currently helps out 24 people with five homes across Regina, four for men and one for women.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Alessandra Carneiro