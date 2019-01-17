

CTV Regina





Cyril Leeper has painted official portraits of prominent figure from Astronaut Chris Hadfield to former Alberta Premier Peter Lougheed.

All hang on public display in galleries such as the one at the Saskatchewan legislative building.

His latest portrait of a prominent Canada is Saskatchewan’s Lt.-Gov. Tom Malloy.

“I have the same format, process that I’ve used since I graduated from Rome and that is live sittings,” Leeper said.

Malloy has been posing for the portrait on and off for the past five weeks and he’s happy with the results so far.

“I mean it isn’t finished yet but I think it’s certainly going in the right direction,” Malloy said.

However, the subjects of Leeper’s portraits typically aren’t the final judge.

“I usually have family members near the tail end of the portrait come and view it and critique it because they are closest to the person. They know best,” Leeper said.

He added he strives for perfection as he carefully studies his subjects.

“Watching the sitter change moods and talk and you can capture different aspects,” he said.

Official portraits of lieutenant-governors and premiers are typically done early on in their term and unveiled years later to accommodate the painter and subjects’ schedule and it captures and a younger image.

Based on reports by CTV’s Wayne Mantyka