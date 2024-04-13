Pair from Sask. help University of Denver win NCAA men's hockey title
The University of Denver Pioneers won their record-breaking 10th NCAA National men’s hockey championship on Saturday night.
Denver got second period goals from Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz in a 2-0 win over the Boston College Eagles.
The Denver squad includes two skaters from Saskatchewan and five from Alberta.
Boston Buckberger is a freshman defenceman from Saskatoon. Buckberger appeared in 44 games this season scoring five goals and adding 22 assists for 27 points.
Paxton Geisel is a freshman goaltender from Estevan. Geisel played in two games this season, beating Western Michigan in overtime in December, and a relief effort that the team dropped 7-2.
The Pioneers were ranked No. 3 nationally and finished the season with a 32-9-3 record.
Starting goaltender Matt Davis, a Calgarian, made 68 saves on 69 shots in the Frozen Four en route to being named the tournament’s most valuable player.
Denver has won two national championships in the past three years.
'We will hit back': Israeli ambassador to Canada on potential response to Iran’s attack
The Israeli ambassador to Canada says a 'forceful' response should be expected after Israel faced an unprecedented attack by Iran late Saturday night, with more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Fashion that doesn’t fly: The turbulent issue of airline dress code policies
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
Canada and other G7 nations 'strongly condemn' Iran's attack on Israel
Canada and other G7 countries convened on Sunday to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented and largely unsuccessful aerial attack on Israel and to prevent a wider regional escalation.
Thousands still in the dark in Ontario after high winds cause widespread outages
Hydro One says it's still working to restore power to thousands of customers in Ontario after high winds hit the province on Friday and Saturday.
Canada's exclusion from AUKUS not a slight: former U.K. PM Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says Canada's exclusion from AUKUS — the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — was not intended to send any particular message.
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt perform 'Barbenheimer' duet to Taylor Swift song in 'SNL' monologue
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).'
Police in Australia identify the Sydney stabbing attacker who killed 6 people
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre before a police officer fatally shot him.
These wild animals are increasingly becoming a problem for humans in Canada
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
Dalmeny hosts Jarome Iginla for honorary practice
The community of Dalmeny, located just north of Saskatoon, was buzzing with excitement on Saturday as they hosted the Practice with a Pro event at the Dalmeny Arena.
Saskatoon police investigating collision on Taylor Street East
Drivers may expect delays on Taylor Street East as Saskatoon police investigate a collision early Sunday morning.
‘They’re going to be missed’: Mitzi’s Restaurant customers line the block for the last time
Mitzi’s Restaurant in downtown Winnipeg shut its doors for good Saturday, after more than four decades in business.
Winnipeg police investigating stabbing outside St. James restaurant
Winnipeg police are investigating a fight that saw two men stabbed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a St. James restaurant.
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
SUV crashes through 2 townhomes in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning
Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a residential complex in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.
New film explore medical marvels at Telus World of Science Edmonton
A new film opened over the weekend at the Telus World of Science Edmonton, inviting viewers for an inside look at the human body.
Sculptor Selma Burke comes to imaginative, exuberant life in Calgary world premiere of new drama
Who gets to be statues?
Remembering the Rwandan genocide 30 years later
A group of Calgarians gathered Saturday for a memorial event hosted by the Rwandan Canadian Society of Calgary to mark the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide.
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
JUST IN Motorcyclist pronounced dead following Brampton collision
One person has died after the driver of a vehicle and a motorcyclist collided on Sunday afternoon in Brampton.
Justin Turner goes 3 for 4, drives in three runs as Blue Jays shut out Rockies 5-0
Justin Turner went 3 for 4, driving in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday.
Seriously injured woman extricated following 2-vehicle collision at east Ottawa intersection
Ottawa Fire Services says crews have extricated a trapped woman, 31, following a two-vehicle collision that happened at a major east Ottawa intersection Sunday morning.
Would I ever be qualified for a mortgage?
Housing has become one of the most talked about topics in Canada, as the country deals with high interest rates affecting mortgages and approvals.
Low-lying areas of Ottawa River at increased risk of flooding in coming weeks
Increasing water levels in the Ottawa River basin could create flooding in low-lying areas in the coming weeks, after above-normal temperatures and a recent spring storm increase the risk across the region.
Fire in Hudson Que. causes major damage to 182-year-old church
A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. has caused major damage to the St. James Anglican Church that was built in 1842.
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
A police operation into stolen vehicles showed how Canada’s second-largest port in Montreal has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume.
Montreal's homemade doughnut shops sweetening the city's foodscape
Homemade doughnut shops seem to be gaining in popularity, and there's no sign of stopping at some of Montreal's most in-demand spots.
8 years since B.C. declared public health emergency, toxic drug crisis rages on
Eight years to the day after British Columbia declared a public health emergency, Premier David Eby says the toxic drug crisis has had a “catastrophic impact” on families and communities.
B.C. expands 'Hospital at Home' program to Vancouver
A program that allows patients to receive hospital-level care in their own homes is now available in Vancouver, the province says.
Abbotsford gang unit stepping up presence at bars, restaurants
Police in Abbotsford will be regularly attending bars and restaurants in the city in order to try to prevent public violence associated with B.C.'s gang conflict, according to the department.
Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich backyard
Police in Saanich have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
A second attempt to rescue an orphaned killer whale calf stranded in a remote British Columbia lagoon will not take place on Saturday after an initial effort to capture the young orca failed a day earlier.
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Overpass demolished at Dorchester Road and Highway 401
The overpass at Dorchester Road has been demolished, and traffic is flowing freely on the 401.
Sarnia police make arrest after violent home invasion
A Sarnia man has been charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take Game 2 in series with Kitchener
Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in OHL playoff action on Saturday.
Most-read stories of the week: Mystery object, police raid spa, Ford on Wilmot land controversy
A mystery object that crashed through a roof, a police raid of a Cambridge spa, and Premier Ford addressing the Wilmot land acquisition controversy round out the most-read stories of the week.
Another police raid after magic mushroom stores reopen from previous raid
Days after being raided by police, two Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores were raided once again.
-
More northern Ont. towns affected by flooding, emergencies declared
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.
Sault MPP sidelined by family emergency
Sault MPP says he is dealing with 'critical health emergency' in his immediate family and has been to be at his offices in Sault Ste. Marie or Toronto since.
Inmate escapes from Dorchester Penitentiary, is recaptured shortly after
An inmate from the Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., escaped for a short time on Saturday before being arrested once again.
1 dead, 5 injured after two-vehicle collision in New Brunswick
Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man died following a two-vehicle collision in Derby Junction, N.B., on Saturday.
Moncton Wellness Expo expects to draw a crowd of 3,500
Filled with 62 different vendors this year, the Moncton Wellness Expo aims to provide something for everyone when it comes to their personal health journey this weekend.
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.