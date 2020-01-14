REGINA -- The Regina Catholic School Division and Regina Public Schools have cancelled paratransit buses on Tuesday as temperatures continue to drop in Saskatchewan.

Due to the extreme windchill of -41 C, transportation for students who require specialized transport with wheelchair lifts and/or Paratransit is cancelled. Families impacted by this cancellation will be contacted by phone. All other student transportation is running as normal. — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) January 14, 2020

We have cancelled paratransit for the day because of extreme wind chill. All schools remain open. Paratransit ONLY.



Regular yellow school buses are still running as usual. Please bundle up, whether you’re walking or waiting for the bus! pic.twitter.com/05wToULASg — YQR Catholic Schools (@RCSD_No81) January 14, 2020

All other transportation is running normally, the two school boards say.

Classes will continue as scheduled as well. Drivers are asked to keep a special eye out for students, who may be wearing hoods or hats while walking to school.

The city of Regina is under an extreme cold warning, with wind chills making it feel like -40 to -45 C due to a cold, Arctic air.