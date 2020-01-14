Paratransit school buses cancelled as temperatures plummet in Regina
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 7:46AM CST
REGINA -- The Regina Catholic School Division and Regina Public Schools have cancelled paratransit buses on Tuesday as temperatures continue to drop in Saskatchewan.
All other transportation is running normally, the two school boards say.
Classes will continue as scheduled as well. Drivers are asked to keep a special eye out for students, who may be wearing hoods or hats while walking to school.
The city of Regina is under an extreme cold warning, with wind chills making it feel like -40 to -45 C due to a cold, Arctic air.