REGINA -- Parkside Extendicare says 50 residents have tested positive for the virus with 46 of the cases remaining active.

In a written statement on Tuesday, the company says it is doing all it can to contain the spread. No mention is made of hospitalizations or deaths.

The province has said it is able to offer assistance.

“If they need backfill of staff, then we will be able to do that but I don’t have the specific details on that exact one,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman.

Extendicare said it has been pressing for regular asymptomatic testing of long-term care staff.

It said transmission by asymptomatic individuals is a major source of spread in long-term care.

“We can’t fight the virus if we don’t know where it is or who might be carrying it,” Extendicare said.

Weekly mandatory testing of long-term care staff is now provincial policy in Ontario.

Extendicare said “Saskatchewan has not yet embraced this proven strategy for preventing outbreaks.

“There is no time to waste,” it said. “We must act now.”