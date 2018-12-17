

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is planning to add lights to certain areas on Ring Road, but an area in the south end will remain in the dark.

The city says the area near Albert Street on the way to Moose Jaw won’t be getting lights, because the city’s jurisdiction doesn’t reach there. Instead, that area is the responsibility of the provincial Ministry of Highways.

Right now, the stretch of Ring Road between the Wascana Parkway and Albert Street is in the dark. The city can only add lights between the Wascana Parkway and Assiniboine Avenue. The rest of the lights would need to be added by the provincial government.

“The Ministry of Highways typically installs lighting at intersections, interchanges and other key points where drivers have to make decisions,” the Ministry of Highways said in a written statement to CTV News. “Examples of where we have installed lighting in the Regina area in recent years include the Pasqua Street interchange and the intersections of Highway 6 north of the city. There are no current plans to extend lighting on south Ring Road this year.”

The city says it will look for a contractor in the near future, with hopes of having the lights up before the summer of 2019.

“We’ve had concerns over the years about lighting levels and we do have lighting north of there, so this is just an extension of the current program that was started a few years back,” Norman Kyle, director of roadways and transportation with the city, said. “We have been and we’ll continue to have discussions with the Ministry of Highways over those. It’s really their decision at the end of the day.”

The ministry says it would be willing to consider any future proposals put forward by the city. But for now, the area will remain in the dark.