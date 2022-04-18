Hockey Canada named its roster for the 2022 IIHF World U18 championships in Germany, including Regina Pats forwards Connor Bedard and Tanner Howe.

Bedard, 16, finished the Western Hockey League (WHL) season in second place in the scoring race with 51 goals. He recorded 100 points in 2021-22.

He became the youngest player in WHL history to reach 50 goals in a season, after recording two goals in the Pats’ regular season finale on Sunday.

The North Vancouver product represented Canada at the U18 tournament in 2021, taking home a gold medal.

Howe, hailing from Prince Albert, Sask., finished the season with 27 goals and 42 assists.

“We are excited to unveil the 25 players that will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship and take on the challenge of winning a second-consecutive gold medal,” Alan Millar, director of player personnel, said.

“For many of these players, this is the first time they will represent their country in international competition, and we know they are excited for the opportunity to compete on the world stage.”

Two other Saskatchewan-born players, Connor Hvidston of the Swift Current Broncos and Kalem Parker of the Victoria Royals, were also selected to the team.

Five other Swift Current Broncos players also made the roster, including Josh Davies, Josh Filmon, Matthew Ward, Owen Pickering and Reid Dyck.

The Broncos are the first team in Canadian Hockey League history to have six players on the U18 roster.

The tournament kicks off on April 23. Canada will face the United States, Germany and Czechia in the preliminary round.