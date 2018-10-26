Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Park Street
Police investigate a crash at the intersection of Park Street and Dewdney Avenue on Oct. 26, 2018
CTV Regina
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 4:39PM CST
A pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Park Street and Dewdney Avenue on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. A portion of the street was closed while police investigated the crash.
The woman was taken to hospital by EMS.
There is no word on whether any charges will be laid.