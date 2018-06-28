Pedestrian involved in collision with vehicle
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the corner of Osler Street and Victoria Avenue on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:09PM CST
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the corner of Osler Street and Victoria Avenue around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Police are currently on the scene of the collision with at least five police vehicles on the scene.
Traffic is currently backed up in both directions and drivers can expect delays if travelling in this area.