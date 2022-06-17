Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run, Regina woman charged: RPS

One person is in hospital and a Regina woman has been charged following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of 14th Avenue and Albert street just before 5 p.m. after reports of a collision between a red sedan and a pedestrian. Witnesses said they saw the vehicle leave the scene, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A 32-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries. Officers conducted an area search and took the driver into custody.

The 59-year-old driver is charged with failure to stop after a collision that results in bodily harm.

She will appear in Provincial Court on Aug. 3.