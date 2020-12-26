REGINA -- Regina Fire and Protective Services say one person was found dead inside a burning trailer Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the Glen Elm Trailer Park around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, arriving to find a trailer fully involved in flames.

Firefighters made entry into the trailer and found one person dead inside.

Emergency crews including the Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service remained on scene for several hours Saturday evening.

A cause is still under investigation.