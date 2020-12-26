Advertisement
Person found dead after fire in Glen Elm Trailer Court: Regina fire
Published Saturday, December 26, 2020 6:51PM CST
Regina fire crews respond to a fire in the Glen Elm Trailer Court. (DJ Carnegie/CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- Regina Fire and Protective Services say one person was found dead inside a burning trailer Saturday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to the Glen Elm Trailer Park around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, arriving to find a trailer fully involved in flames.
Firefighters made entry into the trailer and found one person dead inside.
Emergency crews including the Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service remained on scene for several hours Saturday evening.
A cause is still under investigation.