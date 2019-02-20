

CTV Regina





What started out of as a joke to pay down the United States’ national debt is starting a debate.

An online petition is calling on the United States government to sell the state of Montana to Canada for $1 trillion. The petition has over 11,000 signatures.

“Some people also said we have a lot more in common with people in Saskatchewan and Alberta than we do with New York or California, so why not,” Great Falls Tribune reporter Kristen Inbody said.

The petition has grabbed the attention of the Montana House of Representative. A state house committee voted 15-5 against the idea.

“It was not a unanimous vote though, that’s the crazy part,” Inbody said. “Some people said what if we actually want universal healthcare.”

The Montana house is drafting a formal resolution opposing the sale of Montana to Canada. It’s expected to go to a vote on April 1.