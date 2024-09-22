Philippine Association of Sask. holds 3rd annual Kabayan event

The Philippine Association of Saskatchewan welcomed all newcomers to Regina on Sunday during its third annual Kabayan event.

The event was not just for those in the Filipino community – but for everyone.

Traditional performances took place along with some information sessions for new residents and much more.

Organizers said the welcome event is important as some may have anxiety when coming to a new city.

"There's always anxiety when you come to a new country and new city, anything that helps welcome you and make you feel comfortable by giving you information as to, you know, how to adjust to the new environment, that will be a very important,” said Pepito Escanlar, an organizer with the Phillippine Association.

“I think having somebody from your own country, I guess, to talk with you and guide you, it's very important."

Escanlar recalled a story from a newcomer who came to Regina but was able to adapt very quickly thanks to the association.

“She said the hardest part was adjusting to the winter, but she adapted to it. She actually has a grocery store here, specializing in Phillippine products,” he explained.

Organizers estimated upwards of 200 people who attended.

“We have a registration list, and we will find out how many,” Escanlar added.