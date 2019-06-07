

CTV Regina





Photo radar tickets aren’t being sent to out-of-province speeders, the provincial auditor has found.

In her report tabled Thursday, Judy Ferguson said 44 per cent of violators are not being fined, and she’s raising concerns about the fairness of the program.

Photo radar has been in the province for about four years, but police in Regina and Saskatoon don’t issue speeding tickets to vehicles licensed outside of Saskatchewan. Moose Jaw police have pursued out-of-province drivers, and ticketed 12,000 drivers.

Regina police say out-of-province tickets are more labour intensive.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance says the situation will be corrected.