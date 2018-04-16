The Weston’s Bakeries building has deep roots in the Queen City. It’s been a fixture in the Warehouse District for more than 100 years.

The bakery first opened its doors in 1914. They did close for a while during the First World War and reopened again in 1938.

Weston’s closed up shop last summer and the building has since been repurposed as a multi-use space for local businesses. But with more space needed in the latest edition, many of the bricks have to go.

"Basically we're trying to get rid of these bricks that have so much heritage as a part of the Weston’s Bakery building,” said Tim Schultz, CEO of the Local & Fresh grocery store going into the first floor space at Weston’s.

Initially, Schultz was at a loss as to what to do with all of the materials. The Warehouse Business Improvement District took to social media over the weekend to let people know the bricks were for sale and it took off.

"I posted through the warehouse district accounts on Instagram, Twitter and actually on Facebook, over 65 people shared it. It seems that Regina is pretty excited about repurposing bricks," said Dee Kitch with the Warehouse Business Improvement District.

"I messaged my wife, I was like we've got to go down there immediately. Both she and I, we've had kind of a crush on this building for years and years. This is my favourite building in Regina hands down," said Tyson Liske, a Regina resident who stopped by over the weekend to purchase some of the bricks.

The bricks vary in age and colour. Some are completely intact, while others are in smaller pieces; each one with its own story to tell.

"People who have said my uncle used to deliver bread with a horse and buggy. people are really wanting to have a piece of the story with their connection, with maybe their relatives in the past. it just means so much more to have that,” said Kitsch.

"There’s something about refurbishing or using something that's been utilized in the past that has a deep significance and meaning, and we can incorporate that into something new," said Liske.

A pallet of bricks costs $40. Individual bricks are $0.25. Schultz said the best way to take home some of the building is to reach out to Local and Fresh online.

The goal is to sell off all the bricks by the end of the week.