It’s not just excitement on the ice drawing people to the Brier. Pin collectors are also heading to the rink.

The pin trading is almost as competitive as the curling and the participants come from all walks of life.

Dave Phillips has been collecting pins since the 1970’s and travelled all the way from Red Deer, Alta. to put his pins on display. Fellow pin collectors Keith and Maxine Forbes came from southern Manitoba to join Phillips at the pin booth.

But, it’s not just experienced collectors attracted to the trade. New collectors, like Weston Urmel, were curious about the big sporting tradition.

“Part of the Brier and its history is connecting with the elderly people and people who have been there, they are often handing out pins,” said Sheena Urmel, Weston’s mother. “Trading pins is kind of a comradery, so it’s great to teach (Weston) all about it.”

Phillips has more than 11,000 pins in his collection and he hopes to continue collecting championship pins.

The pin trading booth will be open until Sunday.

With files from CTV Regina's Brittany Rosen