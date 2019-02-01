

CTV Regina





The Regina area plant-protein sector will be getting $250,000 in funding from the federal government.

In an announcement on Friday, Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale said the funding will be coming from Western Economic Diversification Canada.

The funding will be matched by Economic Development Regina, File Hills Qu’Appelle Economic Development and other community partners.

“In order to keep this vibrant industry strong and competitive, the Government of Canada will continue to support innovative projects and partnerships that contribute to the growth of a sustainable economy, add value to our agricultural products, and create jobs for Western Canada,” Goodale said in a press release.

The funding will go towards supporting companies, as well as attracting new business opportunities in the plant-protein sector.

Economic Development Regina said it has set a target of expanding to 16 plant-protein companies and assisting with 30 small and medium-sized companies.

“Regina has the opportunity to be the first stop on the plant protein highway, but to do that we must better leverage our assets and partners,” Economic Development Regina president and CEO John Lee said in a press release.

“We have a vision to double our employment in the agri-value sector and to incorporate more technology into this sector.”

These targets are aligned with Protein Industries Canada, a supercluster group in the prairies based out of Regina.