Police and fire crews respond after truck hit by train in Weyburn

Emergency crews responded to a collision between a truck and a train in Weyburn on Wednesday.

According to an emailed response from the Weyburn Police Service, a truck travelling south on Queen Street in Weyburn proceeded from a stop sign before safe to do so and was struck by an east bound train before 6 p.m.

There was extensive damage to the vehicle, and both occupants were transported to hospital by EMS with minor injuries, the email said. The Weyburn Fire Department also responded to the incident.

According to police, alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the accident.