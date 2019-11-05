REGINA -- Police arrested two suspects who suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged stolen vehicle rolled over on Albert Street North early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the southbound lane of Albert Street North, north of the overpass, around 1:50 a.m. According to police, the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed, hit the west side ditch and rolled several times. The rollover damaged a fence and the vehicle involved. The two people inside the stolen vehicle were taken into custody and then taken to hospital for treatment.

Traffic was restricted for several hours after the crash, but was flowing normally shortly before 6 a.m.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.