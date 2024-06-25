Trio from Carnduff, Sask. arrested after drugs, sword seized in traffic stop

A proactive patrol by RCMP officers led to a collection of drug trafficking weapon related charges for three people from Carnduff, Sask.

According to RCMP, a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 9 south of Kenosee Lake on June 9 after officers discovered the vehicle was not registered.

Further investigation found that the driver was wanted on a warrant from Ponteix RCMP for charges related to an incident of livestock fraud in January of 2024.

Officers were able to find and seize around 25 grams of cocaine, around eight grams of meth, ammunition, a compound bow, a sword as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia in the vehicle.

An 18-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, all from Carnduff, Sask. were charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine in addition to possessing firearms/prohibited weapons when knowing possession is unauthorized.

The 31-year-old accused was also arrested on his outstanding warrant.

All three accused are set to appear in Weyburn Provincial Court on July 24.