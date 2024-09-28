Rider fans can tune into CTV to watch Saturday's game if they can’t make it

Rider fans who can’t make Saturday’s game can watch the matchup on CTV.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the Saskatchewan Roughriders will take on the Ottawa Redblacks in the kisiskâciwan game.

The matchup will be filled with moments celebrating Indigenous culture and sport, according to the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club.

Fans can also enter a raffle for their chance to win an autographed orange jersey from one of their favourite players.

Proceeds from the raffle will go to support Indigenous youth sports programs and community events.