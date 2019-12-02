REGINA -- A Regina driver was handed a $1,056 ticket for travelling more than twice the speed limit over the weekend.

Const. Mike Seel tweeted about the driver, who he said was clocked going 121 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometre an hour zone, on Sunday afternoon.

Cpl WILKINSON stopped this vehicle today for doing 121 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone on Winnipeg St at 1st Ave N. Driver issued $1056 fine and vehicle impounded for 7 days. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/BUyfTwtGmo — Cst Mike Hawkeye Seel (@RPSTrafficUnit) December 1, 2019

He said the driver was crossing First Avenue North on Winnipeg Street when another officer pulled them over.

The driver's vehicle was also impounded for seven days.