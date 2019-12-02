Police hand out $1K ticket to driver going twice the speed limit
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 8:56AM CST
(File photo)
REGINA -- A Regina driver was handed a $1,056 ticket for travelling more than twice the speed limit over the weekend.
Const. Mike Seel tweeted about the driver, who he said was clocked going 121 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometre an hour zone, on Sunday afternoon.
He said the driver was crossing First Avenue North on Winnipeg Street when another officer pulled them over.
The driver's vehicle was also impounded for seven days.