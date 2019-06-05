

CTV Regina





Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroner have begun a death investigation after the discovery of two dead men.

At 9 am Wednesday morning police responded to a call of two sick or injured men in the 2100 block of Heseltine Rd.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the men dead.

Police are in the process of notifying next of kin.

There are no other details available at the early stage of this investigation. However; anyone who has information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.