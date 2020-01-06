REGINA -- Regina police are investigating after a man robbed a downtown bank on Monday morning.

According to RPS, at around 9:50 a.m. police were called to a bank in the 2000 block of 11th Ave. for a report of a robbery.

Police say early information has led officers to believe that a man entered the bank and demanded money. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries, and police are investigating.