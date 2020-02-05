REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is investigating seven recent cases of damage to property.

Brad DeLorey, spokesperson for the Co-op Refinery confirmed that all the homes involved are owned by managers of the Co-op Refinery Complex.

"We will take all necessary actions to protect our people and their families," he said.

A representative of RPS told CTV News that the service is investigating these incidents as connected to the labour dispute at the refinery.

According to police, the incident were reported on Feb. 4 and 5, but could have occurred as early as Jan. 30.

Damage to property occurred at the following addresses:

3600 block Hazel Grove

3800 E. Thames Rd.

1600 N. Violet Cres

5500 Blake Cres.

0-99 block Wesley Rd.

1600 N. Fenwick Cres.

4600 Sherlock Dr.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).