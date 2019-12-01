Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Queen St. early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. and found the man lying in the street. He was confirmed dead on scene.

Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units, along with the Coroner are assisting in the investigation.

Police say the investigation is currently under way and they are working to identify the man, and notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.