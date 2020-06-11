REGINA -- Police are launching an investigation into the death of an 18-month-old boy on Wednesday.

Around 10:15 a.m., police were called to the 3200 block of Arens Rd. East. The child was found injured at the scene.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Coroners Service is assisting police in determining the circumstances of this death.

Police say there are no further details available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).