REGINA -- Regina police say they are investigating the death of a man in Glencairn on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the death on Fisher Street around 8:20 a.m. According to police, one man is dead and another is in custody. A woman is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that police believe are related to the incident.

Police say there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.