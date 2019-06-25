

CTV Regina





Regina police are investigating after a woman was found dead in North Central early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Cameron Street around 4:15 a.m. for a report of a woman who wasn’t breathing. According to police, the woman was outside a home in the area. She was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has been called.

There are no other details available, police say. They are currently working to identify the woman and notify her next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.