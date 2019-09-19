Police looking for information after man hospitalized in shooting
CTV News Regina
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 7:53AM CST
Regina police are looking for information after a shooting overnight Wednesday.
Officers received a report of gunshots in the 2200 block of Osler Street around 12:40 a.m. Police say there was also a report of an injury. Shortly after, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital and confirmed to police that he was shot in the area they were investigating. He remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but police say they don’t believe it was a random occurrence. They are now working to find out what happened and who is involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.