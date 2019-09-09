

CTV News Regina





Police are on the lookout for a suspect who threatened a man at gunpoint because he didn’t want to buy a garden tractor.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Dewdney Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday after a report of a gun call. According to police, a man brought his garden tractor to the area. When the 33-year-old victim told the suspect he didn’t want to buy the tractor, the suspect pointed a handgun at him.

Police say the victim was able to walk away unharmed, and that he didn’t know the suspect.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man around 5'10" tall with short brown hair. He was wearing dark sunglasses and a vest at the time of the incident. He was driving a 2004-2010 blue Ford F150 truck with no tailgate. Police say the truck had a broken passenger tail light and a dent on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.