Police are searching for a man and woman in connection to an armed robbery on the Muscowpetung First Nation in March.

Money and tobacco products were stolen from the Stop ‘n Go convenience store on March 4, by a man and woman armed with a shot gun and machete. No one was injured during the incident.

RCMP have charged 25-year-old Jarrett Poitras from the Muscowpetung First Nation and 27-year-old Jere Pinacie from the Muskowekwan First Nation with numerous charges including armed robbery and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

Pinacie is described as Indigenous, 5-8 tall, and around 120 lbs and is known to frequent Regina and Muskowekwan First Nation. Poitras is described as Indigenous, 5-10 tall and around 220 lbs frequents the Muscowpetung First Nation and Regina.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is being asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.